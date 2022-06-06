ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Columbia Memorial Health (CMH) announces it has partnered with Radiologists Without Borders (RWB) to donate lifesaving medical supplies and equipment to war-torn areas of Ukraine. CMH providers also donated $5,000 to support RWB’s global humanitarian mission.

Radiologists Without Borders, founded by CMH’s former Chief of Radiology Tariq Gill, M.D., is an international organization that provides lifesaving diagnostic imaging solutions and medical supplies to medically underserved populations worldwide. RWB’s mission is to bring life-saving diagnostic imaging solutions to medically underserved populations worldwide.

CMH’s recently donated supplies include tourniquets, IV supplies, gloves, and aortic grafts. The supplies recently arrived in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine through RWB’s extensive international distribution network.

This recent CMH donation follows more than $33,000 in medical supplies donated by CMH to Ukraine earlier this spring. That donation included bleach wipes, face masks, surgical gowns, caps, and shoe covers.