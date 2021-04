ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Throughout the month of April, the Capital District YMCA has been partnering with the USDA’s Farmers to Families Program to hand out food to residents in need.

The latest free drive-thru is happening April 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Joe Bruno Stadium and there are more than 1,200 boxes of food available.