SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - With Valentine's Day around the corner, Assemblyman Santabarbara is hosting the 9th annual 'Valentines for Vets' program. The assemblyman says the program is a chance to give a special thanks to local heroes in the community.

The program entails students at a number of schools creating Valentine’s Day "THANK YOU" cards, which are then delivered to local veterans. Since the program started, students have been provided an opportunity to show gratitude and appreciation to veterans while learning more about their service to our country.