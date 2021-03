BROADALBIN-PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Broadalbin-Perth Central School District says their nursing staff have been essential in keeping their schools open and safe for students and staff.

In addition to their non-pandemic related policies, everyone on the nursing team chips in to monitor COVID cases and quarantine requirements.

The nurses say that when the pandemic is over, they look forward to having visitors back in their offices and sharing hugs with students and co-workers.