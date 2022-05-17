WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amelia Manetta was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, bone cancer. At just six years old, she loves to run and play like any other child, but Manetta has faced countless challenges due to her health condition.

On January 18, Amelia had to have her arm amputated due to cancer found in her right arm, and she is still undergoing chemo treatments regularly.

A community block party has been planned to assist Amelia and the Manetta family with her care. The event is set to occur at Westerlo Town Park on May 21, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Amelia loves music! Therefore, there will be a DJ from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for dancing and enjoying. There will also be food trucks, raffles, face-painting, and games! More information can be found on the “Block Party for Amelia” Facebook page.