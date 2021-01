BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Public Library is putting together a feel good project. The “Kindness Matters” campaign, running over the next few weeks, will allow people to show random acts of kindness.

The library hopes to spread cheer in the community and reach as many people as possible.

In addition to the surprises being given out by the library, they are also encouraging people to shair their acts of kindness with the hashtag #BPLKindness.”