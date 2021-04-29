Albany Crop Hunger Walk goes virtual May 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany’s Crop Hunger Walk, which is helping raise money to fight hunger, is coming to the community on Sunday.

This year, the event will be virtual – with NEWS10’s Christina Arangio serving as the honorary chair. She spoke at the recruiters rally and awards ceremony in March. She focused on what this group’s efforts mean to the community.

“We’ve reported on countless food giveaways held by local food pantries and food banks as they do their part to try to fight food insecurity and supply the basic needs of people in our area. Events like this one help make more food available to those who need it locally, as well as those who need food around the world.”

The virtual opening ceremony will be held through Zoom May 2 at 1:30 p.m.