ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Town of Adams was struck by cupid on Valentine's Day. Hundreds of paper hearts are taped on local businesses, churches, the fire department, police department, and town hall. But, who is spreading this love? That's still a mystery!

Joseph Martin is an employee at Racing Mart on Columbia St. He was blown away by all the hearts he saw on his way to work this afternoon. “This is awesome…this is totally awesome! I closed here last night and I drove down Park St. and there was nothing. So, it had to been a group of people because no way one person could do all of this,” says Joseph.