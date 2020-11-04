Giving on 10: ‘518 Free Store’ delivers a helping hand to Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In this edition of GivingOn10, we’re recognizing two Schenectady women on a mission to bring basic necessities to their neighbors in need.

Extreme couponing gave Shalonda Faircloth an idea—instead of stocking her own pantry, she’d use those skills to stock the shelves of a store where everything in it is free. She enlisted the help of Janelle Brandon to solicit donations, cut coupons, and buy everything from hygiene products to food. Born out of the pandemic, the “518 Free Store” is contact-free. Pictures of the available items are posted on Facebook, customers send a message with their order, and Shalonda and Janelle make deliveries—all at no cost.

“I feel like I just want people to feel supported without having to jump through hoops and have to like explain it and prove that they really are going through it, you know, making these packages for people could be the difference of them making their rent,” said co-founder Shalonda Faircloth.

“I felt like this is something that I should be doing, I have the means, and I have the availability to do it, so I needed to do it,” said cofounder Janelle Brandon.

They started with six orders in their first week, and are up to 20 orders this week. The pair plans to expand the free store into Albany and Troy in the future. If you’d like to donate to the cause, you can find their PayPal account and other information on their Facebook page.

