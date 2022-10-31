TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York donated a basket of goodies to the first baby born on Halloween. October 31 is Founders Day for the Girl Scouts, and to celebrate, they made a stop at Samaritan Hospital.

In the basket for the newborn baby girl was a pink blanket, a Girl Scouts onesie, and a homemade blanket. The baby girl, named Payton, weighed 7 lbs 12 oz and is 20 in. long.

This is the 162nd anniversary of the Girl Scouts, and Payton was the fifth baby the troop has honored over the past few years.