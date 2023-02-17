GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glens Falls wing fest is returning for its annual event on April 29. The tasty event takes place in Downtown Glens Falls where restaurants compete for best wings.

During the wing fest is of course a wing eating competition! Competitors will pay a registration fee of $25 that will go into the Michael Dubray Scholarship Fund. Those looking to compete can register on the Glens Falls Collaborative website. The wing fest will also feature live music and make sure to bring your dollars as this event is cash only.

(Photo: Glens Falls Collaborative)

The wing fest will take place on April 29 from noon until 3 p.m. in downtown Glens Falls. An awards ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the bandstand in City Park to close out the event. Voting will take place online, QR codes for voting will be displayed around town and votes must be cast by 3 p.m. The spicy festival is still in need of restaurants to participate. Restaurants are invited to participate by applying on the Glens Falls Collaborative website.