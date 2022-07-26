GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Galway is set to host its first-ever Blueberry Festival on Saturday, July 30 at Dockstader Recreational Field. The festival will celebrate the town’s agricultural history by showcasing Galway’s blueberry farms.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a breakfast by the Galway Volunteer Fire Department to celebrate their 100th anniversary. The festival will end around 5 p.m., rain or shine.
Galway’s blueberry farms, Blueberry Hill Organic, Far Out Farm, and Star Blueberry Farm, will be featured at the event. The festival also includes:
- A kids’ fun corner
- Bake sale
- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County
- Master Gardener
- Galway Public Library
- Galway Emergency Medical Services
- Galway Veterans
- American Legion
- Local businesses
- Artisan/crafter Show
“The Town of Galway is extremely excited to be hosting our inaugural Blueberry Festival,” said Town Supervisor Mike Smith. “Galway’s farming roots trace back almost 250 years when the town was first settled. Even though the farming landscape has changed since then, we consider it essential within our town. Celebrations like this help preserve our rural tradition and character, support current agriculture practices, encourage those who want to farm, and provide the community with a fun yet educational experience.”