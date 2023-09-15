ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday was Hunger Action Day. It’s meant to raise awareness about food insecurity in the United States.

The Food Bank of Northeastern New York received a $450,000 grant over three years from the Empire Blue Cross Foundation. The funding will support its Food Farmacy Program, which is run in conjunction with St. Peter’s Health Partners and Saratoga Hospital.

“And this is really working with people who have specific health conditions, and we’re able to provide healthy, nutritious food to hospitals to serve their patients,” Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York CEO Tom Nardacci said.

Empire Blue Cross associates also helped pack boxes of food that will go to the hospitals.