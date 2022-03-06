JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Members of all divisions of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) presented Renee Earl of the SPCA of Fulton County with a donation of $1,200 Saturday. Every December, members of the Sheriff’s Office raise money for St. Jude’s Cancer Hospital through their “No-Shave November” project, and in recent years the SPCA has benefitted from a similar “Don’t Shave December” initiative.

According to the FCSO, “even those who didn’t grow a beard donated.” Divisions participating in the event included the Communications Division, the Civil Division, the Corrections Division, the Investigative Unit, and the Road Patrol.

The Fulton County SPCA is in the process of becoming a fully operational SPCA to better serve the animals in their community. This change will allow the organization to assist local law enforcement in investigating animal abuse and cruelty cases. To donate online, visit the Fulton County Regional SPCA website.