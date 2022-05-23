AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Averill Park Central School District (CSD) will begin offering a full-day Universal Pre-Kindergarten Program for the 2022-23 school year. The program will be located at St. Jude the Apostle in Wynantskill.

Averill Park CSD residents who have a child who will be four years of age on or before December 1, 2022, are invited to apply for their child’s admission to the Universal Pre-Kindergarten Program. The program is a free full-day program, from 8 a.m. 1 p.m. funded by a New York State Grant for September 2022 through June 2023.

The program has limited space and participants will be chosen by a lottery selection. A waiting list will be established to fill any openings that arise, says the Averill Park Central School District