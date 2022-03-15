ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Providers of aging services in New York State, like the state’s Office for the Aging, are seeking to expand programs that address social isolation from the pandemic, including volunteer models like “Friendly Calls.” So how does the program work? It is intended for people who live alone, are isolated, or need a little extra social connection- if they meet those criteria, participants are assigned to volunteers who call them weekly for conversations of about 20 to 30 minutes in length.

A tracking form is used to log calls, which are then reported to a program manager at the Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) or sponsoring agency. The sponsors can address any issues that may arise, especially if any conversations reveal a need for additional support services, such as a lack of food or unsafe housing conditions.

Volunteers are given sample scripts and told how to hold engaging conversations, discuss meaningful topics, and establish boundaries. This new training program was developed with support from the federal “Building Resilient Inclusive Communities” project, which helps state and community-based organizations improve safe access to physical activity, promote healthy eating, and reduce social isolation and loneliness.

“Friendly Calls” is part of a New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) effort to address social isolation, which the U.S. Surgeon General has declared a “global epidemic.” Studies have shown the health consequences of loneliness and isolation are about the same as smoking a pack of cigarettes daily.

If you or an older adult in your life need support or feel isolated, call the NY Connects hotline at 1 (800) 342-9871. You can also reach your local office for the aging by using NYSOFA’s online directory.