ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the start of the school year gets closer, some local organizations are stepping up to help families buy school supplies. Pastor Charlie Muller of Victory Church has teamed up with Mohawk Auto Group and DeCrescente Distributing Company for a Kicks for Kids initiative.

The project provides kids in need with a new pair of shoes and a sweatshirt. Organizers said some kids never had new shoes before.

“We work in the foster system,” Pastor Charlie explained. “One young girl came in and we gave her some clothing and she started crying. And I go, ‘Why are you crying?’ This should be a happy time for you.’ And she goes, ‘You got to understand. I’ve been through this system my whole life. I am 13 years old, and she said I’ve always been given hand-me-downs, and you’re giving me brand new stuff.'”

Donations are still being accepted. They can be dropped off at the following locations:

Mohawk Honda

175 Freemans Bridge Rd Schenectady, NY 12302

Mohawk Chevrolet

639 NY-67

Ballston Spa, NY 12020

DeCrescente Distributing Co.

211 N Main St

Mechanicville, NY 12118