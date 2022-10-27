Haunted Carousel rides are free and open to the public

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Take a ride on the haunted carousel this Halloween weekend at Sherman’s Park. Rides are free and open to the public.

Sherman’s park located at 114 East Shore Road, West Caroga Lake Caroga Lake, is getting in the Halloween spirit by hosting haunted carousel rides. Donations are appreciated to help support future community events. The spooky rides are available at the times listed below,