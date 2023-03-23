LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Free Food Albany launched its twelfth fridge at Siena College on Thursday. The fridge is located at the corner of Route 9 and Fiddlers Lane to aid both students and people living near campus.

For several months, the college has been freezing leftovers from its dining hall for Free Food Fridge Albany to pickup and distribute, officials said. The meals are then ready to eat once they are cooked in an oven or microwave.

Some of the meals given to the Free Food Fridge in the past include stuffed peppers, chicken parmigiana, and beef stew.