ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday was National Nonprofit Day, and a local organization gave out free cups of coffee as a way of thanking local nonprofit workers.

Consumer Directed Choices, which provides administrative services to seniors and people with disabilities, gave 100 free cups of coffee to employees from any local nonprofit Wednesday morning.

They celebrate Nonprofit Day in a different way each year, and this year, they wanted to highlight the work of nonprofit employees.