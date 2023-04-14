ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stewart’s is offering a deal this Earth Day, April 22. You can bring in any travel mug and get a free fill-up, up to 32 oz.

Choose from a variety of hot coffee flavors including Stewart’s House Blend, Decaf, Blueberry Crumble, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Richer Roast, Maple French Toast and seasonal Irish Cream. For those who prefer hot tea or hot chocolate, they will also be free with a travel mug.

Stewart’s customers pay only $1.45 + tax to refill their travel mug with hot coffee, up to 32 oz. And if you buy a new Stewart’s refillable mug, your first fill is always free!