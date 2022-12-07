ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Public Library welcomes adults to free coffee and a movie at the Washington Avenue branch. Films will be screening every Wednesday for the rest of December.

Those who attend will also have the chance to speak with community service providers such as housing services, mental health providers and more. Enjoy coffee, and snacks while watching some of your favorite films along with those in the community. All movies are shown from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Schedule

December 7, Elvis

December 14, Jurassic World Dominion

December 21, The Lost City

December 28, Encanto

The Albany Public Library currently has seven branches. The Washington Avenue branch is located at 161 Washington Avenue in Albany.