GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Food Truck Fridays in Gloversville will be having evening hours this week to celebrate Food Truck Pride Day. The event is scheduled for Friday, June 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Castiglione Park.

Officials for Food Truck Fridays said residents are invited to come together to “promote, support, and celebrate inclusion and tolerance in Gloversville” during the event. The event will also include live music. The food trucks will be announced on Thursday.

Food Truck Fridays take place every Friday between April 30 and November 12. Food trucks are usually located in the Farmer’s Market Pavilion and on Elm Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food Truck Fridays is partnering with the Glove Theater for the event. The Club Kids Extravaganza Ball will be held at the Glove Theater after the event at 8 p.m.