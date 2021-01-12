Food Pantries for the Capital District, GyvLink partner to fight hunger with new social platform

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Food Pantries for the Capital District (TFP), a coalition of more than 65 food pantries in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties, has partnered with GyvLink to help fight hunger in the area. GyvLink is a start-up company that has developed an online platform for matching individual and corporate donors directly to needs of nonprofits and local communities.

The two have teamed up for a winter campaign entitled ‘Harsher After the Holidays’ running January 11- March 15. The campaign is a drive to support food pantries served by TFP and the individuals and families facing food insecurity and feeling the effects of poverty.

“Due to the global pandemic and economic recession, more families and individuals are having to turn to charitable programs for help with food and essential items,” said GyvLink founder and CEO Devvan Stokes. “GyvLink’s unique platform, in partnership with the The Food Pantries will allow corporate donors to easily give their surplus inventory to people in desperate need of those items. With The Food Pantries’ large network of pantries coordinating distribution, we will make a major impact in the economic devastation caused by the fallout of COVID-19 in the Capital Region of New York.”

The drive will seek donations of food and other essential items such as personal hygiene supplies, diapers, cleaning supplies and other household items.

“January-March is a very difficult time for many families and communities every year, especially this winter with the added impact of the global pandemic,” said Natasha Pernicka, executive director of The Food Pantries for the Capital District. “In 2020 we saw a 1000% rise in the number of people seeking assistance. This new approach in starting off the year 2021 by identifying and matching our needs to corporate donors through Gyvlink is very promising.”

Gyvlink’s unique online platform creates an opportunity for immediate identification of the needs in the community and provides a way to receive large volumes of donations with increased efficiency and direct delivery to recipients in need.

The goal of the platform, which can also be used to recruit volunteers, is to advance opportunities for giving as well as reduce costs associated with warehousing, sorting, and disposing of unwanted inventory, benefitting all involved – the corporate donor, the nonprofit organization and the recipient individuals/families.