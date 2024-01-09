ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The results are in from the Food Pantries for the Capital District’s first ever Fill the Truck Challenge. The challenge started at the beginning of December. Several local businesses and groups signed up with a mission to raise $1,600 to fill a food pantries truck with 10,000 pounds of food.

LaMarche Safranko Law came out on top of the challenge, far surpassing their goal, and raising enough money to purchase six trucks, or 60,000 pounds of food. This will help the Food Pantries for the Capital District’s coalition of dozens of pantries in Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, and Saratoga counties working together to battle food insecurity.

The winning law firm matched what was raised to present the Food Pantries with a $10,000 check.

“If you think about it, we deliver over 3,000,000 pounds of food a year, so we need all the support that we can get, and we are so grateful,” said Natasha Pernicka, Executive Director of Food Pantries for the Capital District.

Fundraising totals for other participants in the Fill the Truck Challenge:

The Food Pantries Board of Directors: $3,308 / 2.1 Trucks

Fenimore Asset Management: $3,200 / 2 Trucks

Copps DiPaola Silverman, PLLC: $1,286 / 8,037 pounds of food

518 Craft: $46.13 / 293 pounds of food