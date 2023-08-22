LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local food bank will soon be able to grow its own produce. The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York was given a freight farm thanks to a donation from Broadview Federal Credit Union.

The freight farm is coming from a Boston-based company. Organizers hope it will reduce the food bank’s reliance on donations.

“So, to be able to grow something specifically for the neighbors in need at the highest quality is going to be a game changer to allow us to not only feed those that are hungry but to nourish them with the proper produce that they need,” Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY COO Nick Pisani said.

The freight farm will also help the food bank expand its delivery services.