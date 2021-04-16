Fonda Speedway to open Saturday, April 17

The Fonda Speedway is set to open for the 2021 season on Saturday, April 17.

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fonda Speedway is set to open Saturday, April 17 for the 2021 season. This is the 70th consecutive season of racing at the “Track of Champions”.

Ronnie Johnson, son of legendary Jumpin’ Jack Johnson, will be in attendance on Saturday. He will address the crowd and share some of his favorite stories about his father that passed away recently.

All new Jumpin’ Jack Johnson Memorial products will also be on sale at the Ronnie Johnson souvenir trailer.

Pre-Race ceremonies will be live on the Fonda Speedway Facebook page for fans who are unable to attend. The racing program will also be televised live on Flo Racing, the official Live Stream Partner of the Fonda Speedway.

Last year, the Fonda Speedway held a two-day Opening Day ceremony due to the pandemic. It was also the latest in the season racing has started at the speedway. This year, organizers will go back to a one-day ceremony with all regular divisions running the same evening including the Sunoco Modifieds, the Swagger Factory Apparel Crate 602 Sportsman, the Algonkin Motel Pro Stocks, the Montgomery County Office for Aging Inc. Limited Sportsman, and the Fonda Fair Cruisers.

In opening day events at Fonda held over the last 69 years, Jack Johnson leads the way with eight opening day victories in 1972, 1976, 1982, 1983, 1988, 1991, 1992, and 1994.

Admissions:

Grandstand Admission: $11

Seniors (ages 65 and up): $9

Kids 11 and under are FREE

Grandstand Policies:

All attendees must have a temperature check upon entering the facility.

Masks are required to enter the facility and while visiting restrooms and concession areas.

Montgomery County has asked for the name and contact number for fans attending each Saturday night. That information will be collected at the grandstand gates.

Every other row of the Covered Grandstand will be available for seating.

The open-air, turn-four bleachers will be available for seating.

To aid with social distancing, the Infield Drive-In will be open

Drive-In Policies:

There are 45 available Infield Drive-In spots.

Spots are $60 each and include up to four passes (attendees must arrive together).

Reserve a spot by emailing fondaspeedwayangela@gmail.com. E-mails will be answered in the order they are received. Please provide the make and model of the vehicle.

Credit card pre-payment is preferred to expedite the arrival process.

Drive-In attendees may enter between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

When arriving at the speedway, Drive-In vehicles will stay to the right and form one line.

All vehicles will exit the infield on the backstretch out of the turn-two gate.

Please cooperate with all parking attendants and security.

Must wear masks while using the restroom and/or the concession areas

Alton & Carole Palmer of Palmer’s Service Center will sponsor opening day 2021 at the “Track of Champions” Fonda Speedway.

Since 1953, the “Track of Champions” Fonda Speedway has hosted the best in stock car racing. Under the management of BD Motorsports Media LLC, the speedway will operate weekly on Saturday nights from April through August plus several special events. Fonda Speedway is located on the Montgomery County Fairgrounds off New York State Thruway Exit No. 28 at 21 S. Bridge Street Fonda, NY 12068.