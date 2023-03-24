TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A springtime tradition in the Capital Region is back! Beginning today, the Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo kicked off at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson getting a preview ahead of the event to find out what planet lovers can expect this year.

Want to check it out this weekend? The 2023 Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo will be held Friday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets to the Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo are $15 at the door; children under 10 are free with paid adult.

A portion of each ticket sold at the Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo will benefit Wildwood. Wildwood provides people and families living with autism and developmental disabilities with the very best innovative supports.

The event is located at the McDonough Sports Complex at Hudson Valley Community College. Parking is free for the event.