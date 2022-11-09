ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Flags 4 Fallen, a running community that carries American flags across the finish line in honor of someone who has passed, is honoring Herb Brooks in their next race. Herb Brooks is most notably known as the USA Men’s Hockey Coach who led the team to gold at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid.

Flags 4 Fallen began when founder Richard Clarke ran a half marathon in 2012 carrying an American flag and ended up giving it to a stranger after the race. Flags 4 Fallen representative, Michael Newhouse explains Clarke knew he did something special and that’s how it all started. According to Newhouse, he will usually find the tributes he wants to honor, and his mother will put the deceased name on the flag. After he runs the race with the flag, he will present the flag to the family who lost the loved one. Flags 4 Fallen has collected runners in 48 states and has crossed over 500 flags. Flags 4 Fallen will be honoring Coach Brooks in the Stockade-athon on Sunday, November 13.

Newhouse explains he knew honoring Herb Brooks was special since the Miracle happened in NY and because of the legacy Coach Brooks left behind. Newhouse asked his running friends to honor Coach Brooks with him and they agreed, forming a team. Newhouse states some of the runners haven’t been running much so they’ve been meeting up on Saturdays for practice. The Flags 4 Fallen representative comments, “they’ve all been great helping each other and encouraging each other like a real team a real family, just like Herb had with those young players.” Newhouse hopes when people see the team running in USA jerseys and crossing the finish line, “a little Miracle spirit comes out.”

Flags 4 Fallen’s overall mission is simple Newhouse explains, “we want people who have lost a loved one to know a complete stranger cares.” Flags 4 Fallen will honor Herb Brooks at the 15K Stockade-athon on Sunday, November 13 in Schenectady. The race starts at 8:30 a.m.