SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Schenectady is hosting a grand opening for the new MVP Health Care Fitness Court on Monday. The Fitness Court is a free, open-air wellness center that allows people to use their body weight to work out.

The Fitness Court allows users of all fitness levels to move at their own pace, with a seven-movement workout. The MVP Health Care Fitness Court at SUNY Schenectady is the first of nine built throughout the Capital Region.

The grand opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday with a ribbon-cutting and brief remarks. The Fitness Court is located near the Mohawk-Hudson Bike Trail access point.