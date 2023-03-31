ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 600 people gathered Friday night at Albany’s Capital Center to support the work of the Red Cross in the Capital Region.

The Fire and Ice Gala is a major fundraiser for the organization, which has supported people throughout the years with immediate help after fires and natural disasters. They also supply hospitals with blood and platelet donations.

The goal for the night through ticket sales, silent auction bids, and to raise money for relief was $300,000. Albany Med Health System was honored with the Humanitarian Spirit Award. Dr. Dennis McKenna, the CEO and President of Albany Medical Center, accepted on behalf of thousands of healthcare employees.