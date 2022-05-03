ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The finalists for the 23rd Annual Capital Region Best Mom of the Year Contest have been announced. The winner will be crowned during the Albany Tulip Festival on Mother’s Day, which is May 8.

The contest celebrates mothers who are committed to their families and communities while serving as positive role models for their children and loved ones. Officials said over 100 mothers were nominated this year.

Finalists

Judy Becker of Schenectady, nominated by her friend Barbara Quakenbush

Suzanne Cecala of Castleton-On-Hudson, nominated by her daughter Erica Cecala

Rose Coleman of Guilderland, nominated by her daughter Kelly Hilland

Patricia Joyce-O’Toole of Voorheesville, nominated by her niece Diamond Mercedes

Melinda Person of Guilderland, nominated by her mother Elaine Person

The Capital Region’s Best Mom will be crowned on the Lakehouse Stage in Washington Park on Mother’s Day at noon during the festival. All five finalists will receive a gift bag including prizes from HEBE Medical Spa, Albany Institute of History and Art, and flowers from Ambiance Florals and Events.