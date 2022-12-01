SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From now until Sunday, get into the spirit of the holiday season at the 27th annual Saratoga Festival of Trees. The beloved tradition is hosted by The Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties.

Family Day at the Saratoga Festival of Trees on Saturday, Dec. 3 is a fun way to celebrate the start of the holiday season. Choose between Breakfast with Santa or Sundaes with Santa while also touring through the various decorated trees or making crafts at Santa’s Workshop.

During Breakfast with Santa, visitors will joy a continental breakfast with Santa, Mrs. Claus and other holiday friends. Reservations and tickets is required for both adults and children during Family Day. Three time slots are available as follows:

Breakfast with Santa: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Sundaes with Santa: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Saratoga Springs City Center is located at 522 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. The event runs until Sunday, Dec. 4. Visit the Saratoga Festival of Trees website for full schedule and ticketing information.