ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local group is recognizing the contributions of people who were born in other countries who are doing so much for the Capital Region community. The International Center of the Capital Region hosted its second annual achievement awards ceremony on Thursday.

It honors people and groups who have advanced the center’s mission through volunteer work and advocacy. ICCR leaders said the honorees are helping to connect the Capital Region to the rest of the world and advance cross-cultural dialogue.

“They got involved in our area and created all kinds of wonderful activities like the Festival of Nations, the Chinese Community Center, cricket,” ICCR Exec. Dir. Holly Planells McKenna said. “We are very fortunate to have these wonderful people we are recognizing here today.”

Two new awards were given out this year. The Chinese Community Center took home the Global Citizenship Award, and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility and Belonging Award was given to the Festival of Nations.