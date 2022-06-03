ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A celebration for “Esmé’s Stories: A Magical Journey” is being held on the last day of the Make-A-Wish Northeast New York Wish Kid’s Art Center Exhibit Celebration on Saturday. The celebration was postponed last month because of health reasons.

“Esmé’s Stories: A Magical Journey” draws its inspiration from autobiographical tales with bits of fantasy written by Esmé Savoie, 11 of Troy. Savoie’s wish is to be the subject of a museum exhibit. Make-A-Wish Northeast New York says it is a first-of-its-kind wish, as local artists have reimagined her fantastical autobiographical writings into a multimedia art show.

Savoie was born with intractable epilepsy and a genetic gene mutation that impact her ability to speak, walk and eat. She uses eye-gaze technology to write her creative stories.

For the exhibit, curated by Belinda Colon, the center’s curator of exhibitions and public art, Savoie’s writing has been transformed into sculpture and song, punctuated by other media. Artists Royal Brown, Toast Halasz, and Shanelle Carter-Maddox (an Arts Center Board member) are featured in the exhibit, with contributions by artists Jing Agunzo, Isabella Burnett, Cynthia Fiorini, and Kim Tateo.

Make-A-Wish Northeast New York CEO William C. Trigg, III, feels that Savoie’s wish for an exhibit is both highly unique and representative. Saturday’s celebration will begin at 11 a.m., with a brief program at 11:45 a.m.