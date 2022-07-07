CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chatham SummerFest is returning with food, vendors, and entertainment on Saturday, July 9. The event made its return in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual celebration is held on the Saturday after the Fourth of July. The Chatham Police Department said Main Street will be closed off to traffic between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Police said parking will be prohibited on Main Street and Park Row on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Municipal Parking on Main Street will also be closed and parking will be prohibited on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. There will be no access to the parking lot behind Main Street and the parking lot behind PIMA/Morris.

The Main Street activities are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Chatham Brewing Stage will have entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Entertainment

Bruce Bowey’s Zany Family Fun Show from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage

WDST Live Remote from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1 Main Street

Balloon Twisting and Glitter Tattoos from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage

“The Biggest Little Farm” documentary film from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Crandell Theatre

SummerFest Parade at 1:30 p.m. on Main Street

Brasskill from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage

Shokazoba from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage

Eli’s Gin from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage

Food

Boozy Moo

Mr. Ding-A-Ling Ice Cream

Pixie Floss, LLC

The Chuck Wagon

The Mason Jar/ The Mac Factor

Wonderburger

Vendors

Bath Fitter DBA Instant Bath

Ben Borkowitz

Chatham Bodywork Collective

Cooper’s Daughter Spirits at Olde York Farm

Creative Addiction Co/JML Art Studio

Deborah A. Berlin Fine Art

Deep Earth Pottery

Fidelis Care

Hand Hollow Sugar House

Heritage Artisans

I’m N.O.T. Gonna Get Ticked

Jane Lyon Jewelry

Maplewood Farm

Nitrous Nutrition

Pure Bliss Jewelry

Righteous Rags

Sunny Crest Flower Farm

Turn Again Woodworks

Not-for-profits