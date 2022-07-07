CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chatham SummerFest is returning with food, vendors, and entertainment on Saturday, July 9. The event made its return in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual celebration is held on the Saturday after the Fourth of July. The Chatham Police Department said Main Street will be closed off to traffic between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Police said parking will be prohibited on Main Street and Park Row on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Municipal Parking on Main Street will also be closed and parking will be prohibited on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. There will be no access to the parking lot behind Main Street and the parking lot behind PIMA/Morris.
The Main Street activities are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Chatham Brewing Stage will have entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Entertainment
- Bruce Bowey’s Zany Family Fun Show from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage
- WDST Live Remote from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1 Main Street
- Balloon Twisting and Glitter Tattoos from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage
- “The Biggest Little Farm” documentary film from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Crandell Theatre
- SummerFest Parade at 1:30 p.m. on Main Street
- Brasskill from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage
- Shokazoba from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage
- Eli’s Gin from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage
Food
- Boozy Moo
- Mr. Ding-A-Ling Ice Cream
- Pixie Floss, LLC
- The Chuck Wagon
- The Mason Jar/ The Mac Factor
- Wonderburger
Vendors
- Bath Fitter DBA Instant Bath
- Ben Borkowitz
- Chatham Bodywork Collective
- Cooper’s Daughter Spirits at Olde York Farm
- Creative Addiction Co/JML Art Studio
- Deborah A. Berlin Fine Art
- Deep Earth Pottery
- Fidelis Care
- Hand Hollow Sugar House
- Heritage Artisans
- I’m N.O.T. Gonna Get Ticked
- Jane Lyon Jewelry
- Maplewood Farm
- Nitrous Nutrition
- Pure Bliss Jewelry
- Righteous Rags
- Sunny Crest Flower Farm
- Turn Again Woodworks
Not-for-profits
- Braeburn Equestrian Center – Hot Trotters
- Chatham Climate Smart Action Task Force
- Chatham Democrats
- Chatham Public Library
- Chatham Republican Party
- Chatham Rescue Squad
- Citizens’ Climate Lobby (Columbia County)
- High & Mighty Therapeutic Riding/Driving Center
- Hyer Ground Rescue
- Our Community Cares
- PS 21
- Sternfeld Dance Studio
- The Chatham Synagogue
- The Healthcare Consortium
- The Mac-Haydn Theatre
- Zonta Club of Upper Hudson Valley