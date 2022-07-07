CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chatham SummerFest is returning with food, vendors, and entertainment on Saturday, July 9. The event made its return in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual celebration is held on the Saturday after the Fourth of July. The Chatham Police Department said Main Street will be closed off to traffic between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Police said parking will be prohibited on Main Street and Park Row on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Municipal Parking on Main Street will also be closed and parking will be prohibited on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. There will be no access to the parking lot behind Main Street and the parking lot behind PIMA/Morris.

The Main Street activities are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Chatham Brewing Stage will have entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Entertainment

  • Bruce Bowey’s Zany Family Fun Show from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage
  • WDST Live Remote from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1 Main Street
  • Balloon Twisting and Glitter Tattoos from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage
  • “The Biggest Little Farm” documentary film from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Crandell Theatre
  • SummerFest Parade at 1:30 p.m. on Main Street
  • Brasskill from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage
  • Shokazoba from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage
  • Eli’s Gin from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage

Food

  • Boozy Moo
  • Mr. Ding-A-Ling Ice Cream
  • Pixie Floss, LLC
  • The Chuck Wagon
  • The Mason Jar/ The Mac Factor
  • Wonderburger

Vendors

  • Bath Fitter DBA Instant Bath
  • Ben Borkowitz
  • Chatham Bodywork Collective
  • Cooper’s Daughter Spirits at Olde York Farm
  • Creative Addiction Co/JML Art Studio
  • Deborah A. Berlin Fine Art
  • Deep Earth Pottery
  • Fidelis Care
  • Hand Hollow Sugar House
  • Heritage Artisans
  • I’m N.O.T. Gonna Get Ticked
  • Jane Lyon Jewelry
  • Maplewood Farm
  • Nitrous Nutrition
  • Pure Bliss Jewelry
  • Righteous Rags
  • Sunny Crest Flower Farm
  • Turn Again Woodworks

Not-for-profits

  • Braeburn Equestrian Center – Hot Trotters
  • Chatham Climate Smart Action Task Force
  • Chatham Democrats
  • Chatham Public Library
  • Chatham Republican Party
  • Chatham Rescue Squad
  • Citizens’ Climate Lobby (Columbia County)
  • High & Mighty Therapeutic Riding/Driving Center
  • Hyer Ground Rescue
  • Our Community Cares
  • PS 21
  • Sternfeld Dance Studio
  • The Chatham Synagogue
  • The Healthcare Consortium
  • The Mac-Haydn Theatre
  • Zonta Club of Upper Hudson Valley