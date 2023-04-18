MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society celebrated a record breaking can collection on Tuesday. The Empties for Animals program raised almost $200,000 during the 2022 collection, it’s highest total ever.

Throughout the year, Goldstein Auto Group collects thousands of bottles and cans. Volunteers then sort and bag them to earn more on the returnables. Organizers said 100 percent of the proceeds go to help animals.

“This money doesn’t have any restrictions on what we can use it for, so if we have a cruelty case or a shortage of food for our pet food pantry, anything we need to utilize the money for, any emergency cases we can use this money for,” MHHS CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck said.

The program has been in place since 2005. If you would like to donate your bottles, drop off locations can be found at the humane society or any Goldstein Auto location.