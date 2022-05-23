BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ballston Spa’s Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee will meet twice during the month of June. The Committee will examine economic considerations regarding the village.

The meetings will be held on June 2 and June 23 at 7 p.m. at the Saratoga County Office Building at 50 West High Street in Ballston Spa. During the meeting, the Committee will review the data and recommendations outlined in the 2020 Next Wave Communities Economic Development Plan which was undertaken by Ballston Spa in partnership with the Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership, the county’s former economic development entity.

There will also be an examination of the effects on the local economy from various factors, such as proximity to Saratoga Springs and neighboring townships, parking constraints, home businesses, short-term rental situations, and social media influences. The Committee’s goal is to ultimately consolidate the most essential recommendations into the village’s comprehensive plan.

All meetings are open to the public, who are encouraged to attend and provide input, either in-person attendance or via Zoom. The Zoom link will be available prior to each meeting.