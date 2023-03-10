ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With Easter about a month away, the Capital Region offers many opportunities for residents to celebrate with egg hunts, egg decorating and egg-stravaganzas!
Altamont
- Easter Celebration at Indian Ladder Farms, 342 Altamont Road
- Egg Hunt on April 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Easter Brunch on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cohoes
- Easter Egg Hunt, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Lansing Park in Cohoes
- Bring your own basket
- Three age categories, ages five and under, ages six to eight, and ages nine to 12
- Easter Bunny
Gloversville
- Easter Egg Hunt, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trail Station Park, 3 Frontage Road in Gloversville
- Bring your own basket
- Age groups are zero to two, three to five, six to eight, and, nine to 12
- Easter Bunny
Halfmoon
- Easter “Egg”Stravaganza, April 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at Halfmoon Town Complex, 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza
- Easter Bunny, crafts, face painting, petting zoo, and other activities
New Paltz
- Two events
- Easter Stone Scavenger Hunt at Hasbrouck Park
- April 1 and April 2
- Find painted “Easter,” stones
- Prizes
- Easter Egg Hunt at Huguenot Street
- April 1 from noon to 3 p.m.
- Up to 12 years old
- Bouncy House, DJ, prizes, face painting, Easter Bunny
- Easter Stone Scavenger Hunt at Hasbrouck Park
Old Forge
- Meet the Easter Bunny event, March 31 through April 2 at Water’s Edge Inn, 3188 State Route 28 in Old Forge
- Complimentary hot continental breakfast from 7:30 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday morning
- Meet the Easter Bunny for photos from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday morning
- Easter Games 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday
- Easter Egg Hunt 3 p.m. Saturday
- Life-size Candy Land and crafts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday
- Coloring Contest
Schenectady
- Egg-Stravaganza, April 8 starting at 1 p.m., 93 W. Campbell Road in Schenectady
- New York’s largest Egg Hunt
- For tickets go to the Wonderland website
Watervliet
- Pysanka Workshop, learn to make Ukrainian Easter Eggs
- March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ukrainian Club in Watervliet
- $35 per person includes less, supplies and lunch
- RSVP by March 15 to ukrschoolalbany@gmail.com
Lenox, Mass
- Slavic Egg decorating workshops at Ventford Hall Mansion former gatehouse, 55 Kemble Street
- April 1 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- $35 per person, reservations required, children 12 or older
- Eastern European tradition of creating intricate and beautifully decorated eggs