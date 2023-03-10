ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With Easter about a month away, the Capital Region offers many opportunities for residents to celebrate with egg hunts, egg decorating and egg-stravaganzas!

Altamont

  • Easter Celebration at Indian Ladder Farms, 342 Altamont Road
    • Egg Hunt on April 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Easter Brunch on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cohoes

  • Easter Egg Hunt, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Lansing Park in Cohoes
  • Bring your own basket
  • Three age categories, ages five and under, ages six to eight, and ages nine to 12
  • Easter Bunny

Gloversville

  • Easter Egg Hunt, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trail Station Park, 3 Frontage Road in Gloversville
  • Bring your own basket
  • Age groups are zero to two, three to five, six to eight, and, nine to 12
  • Easter Bunny

Halfmoon

  • Easter “Egg”Stravaganza, April 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at Halfmoon Town Complex, 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza
  • Easter Bunny, crafts, face painting, petting zoo, and other activities

New Paltz

  • Two events
    • Easter Stone Scavenger Hunt at Hasbrouck Park
      • April 1 and April 2
      • Find painted “Easter,” stones
      • Prizes
    • Easter Egg Hunt at Huguenot Street
      • April 1 from noon to 3 p.m.
      • Up to 12 years old
      • Bouncy House, DJ, prizes, face painting, Easter Bunny

Old Forge

  • Meet the Easter Bunny event, March 31 through April 2 at Water’s Edge Inn, 3188 State Route 28 in Old Forge
  • Complimentary hot continental breakfast from 7:30 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday morning
  • Meet the Easter Bunny for photos from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday morning
  • Easter Games 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday
  • Easter Egg Hunt 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Life-size Candy Land and crafts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday
  • Coloring Contest

Schenectady

  • Egg-Stravaganza, April 8 starting at 1 p.m., 93 W. Campbell Road in Schenectady
  • New York’s largest Egg Hunt
  • For tickets go to the Wonderland website

Watervliet

  • Pysanka Workshop, learn to make Ukrainian Easter Eggs
  • March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ukrainian Club in Watervliet
  • $35 per person includes less, supplies and lunch
  • RSVP by March 15 to ukrschoolalbany@gmail.com

Lenox, Mass

  • Slavic Egg decorating workshops at Ventford Hall Mansion former gatehouse, 55 Kemble Street
  • April 1 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • $35 per person, reservations required, children 12 or older
  • Eastern European tradition of creating intricate and beautifully decorated eggs