EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local restaurant thanked law enforcement who responded to Thursday’s false school threats. The Crisp Cannoli in East Greenbush offered a free lunch to all police officers on Friday as a way of recognizing their role in keeping students safe.

Owner Jason Grant said his son recently graduated high school and wanted to show his appreciation.

“What they did yesterday, running into all those schools, and their resources spread so thin across the area and across all counties,” he said.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, 36 swatting calls happened on Thursday across the state. She said the calls were all different and were made to schools in areas of the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Western New York, and the Adirondacks. State police went to over 226 schools, and local law enforcement agencies also responded.

Dozens of schools across Massachusetts, including a number in the Berkshires, were also targeted this week with fake phone calls threatening violence.