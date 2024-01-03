SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Calling all Latin ballroom fans! “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” will stop at Proctors in Schenectady later this month. Ahead of the live production, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson spoke with 3x Mirrorball Champion and Pro Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy about his recent victory, what this season meant to him and what fans can expect from the new live tour.

Val and his wife, Choreographer and Pro Dancer Jenna Johnson, will be performing with the touring cast for the 2024 “Dancing with the Stars: Live” production on Jan. 11 thru Feb. 4. Val’s celeb partner and Marvel actress, Xochitl Gomez, will also be performing on tour from Jan. 11 thru Feb. 4.

The tour is choreographed by Creative Director Mandy Moore, a longtime friend of the DWTS family. If you’ve been to the live tour before, Val says you can expect new routines, new choreography and incredible artistry.

Val and his wife, Choreographer and Pro Dancer Jenna Johnson, will be performing with the touring cast for the 2024 “Dancing with the Stars: Live” production on Jan. 11 thru Feb. 4.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live!” kicks off on Jan. 11 and runs until March 27. When I asked Val if he’s been to the Capital Region before, the former New Yorker says it feels like coming home.

“It feels familiar, the accents feel familiar to me. I’ve been living in L.A. doing ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for a while. I miss the east coast, and I miss New York, all of New York, so I’m excited to be there,” said Val.

The show is set to take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25. Tickets for the show are still available on the Proctors website.