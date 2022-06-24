LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York has two upcoming drive-thru food pantries. One food pantry is in Ballston Spa and the other is in Troy.

On June 28, Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is holding its 20th drive-thru food pantry. The event starts at 9 a.m. at 990 Route 67 in Ballston Spa.

The pantry is open to families and others in need of food assistance. Food is on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

BSNB said an anticipated 18,000 pounds of food will be distributed during the event. Items include produce, dairy, frozen meats, and non-perishables. Since spring 2020, BSNB food pantries have distributed 342,000 pounds of food to people in need.

BSNB is matching new community donations up to $5,000 through April 11. You can donate directly on the Regional Food Bank’s donation website and select “BSNB Matching Campaign” as your donation designation.

On June 30, a drive-thru food pantry is scheduled at the Lansingburgh Boys & Girls Club. The food pantry starts at 9:30 a.m.