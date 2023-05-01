GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dozens of people in Gloversville received free items thanks to a clothing/book give back hosted by the school district. Over 50 people benefited from the event, organizers said.

The clothing/book give back took place on April 29 at Boulevard Elementary School. Eight pallets of clothing, shoes and books were donated for the community.

Most of the items were taken, and all of it was free. The remaining books were donated to libraries throughout the city, and the remaining clothes were donated to a nonprofit organization.