ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local man who was attacked with a sword outside an Albany homeless shelter in 2022 is using his experience to help others. Jon Romano brought donations to the IPH Community Connections Homeless Shelter Tuesday morning to mark one year since the attack.

Romano sustained serious injuries in the attack. Romano previously served more than 15 years in prison for bringing a gun into Columbia High School in East Greenbush in 2004. Since his release, he has worked with law enforcement to try to prevent similar incidents.

While last year’s sword attack was not related to Romano’s past, he hopes to use his story to encourage others to overcome their own challenges and make a difference.

“No matter what limitations you have, you can be of service, you can help others,” he said. “Even if you feel like you don’t have much yourself, you can even just be able to raise awareness to help those people who are in need most of all.”

The man who attacked Romano, Randell Mason, is serving a 25-year prison sentence.