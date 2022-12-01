Two-piece pajama sets are the most functional choice for kids’ movement, play and warmth.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The PJ library pajama drive returns in Berkshire County. The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires aims to help children in the community who don’t have warm sleepwear.

The previous pajama drive collected hundreds of pairs of pajamas from individuals, groups, and local businesses. The foundation hopes to build on that success and have teamed up with Carr Hardware to offer drop-off locations.

Carr Hardware, 256 Main Street in Great Barrington

Carr Hardware, 489 Pittsfield Road in Lenox

Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, 196 South Street in Pittsfield

Carr Hardware, 179 State Road in North Adams

Brand-new pajamas, newborn to teen are appreciated. The PJ drive is available until December 4. Donations will be received by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families in Pittsfield and will be distributed to local families during the holiday season.