GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pups at the Plaza is taking place at Stuyvesant Plaza on Saturday. The adoption event is in celebration of International Dog Day and is a partnership with the Lucky Puppy Rescue.

The free event will be held in front of Jean Paul Salon & Spa on the plaza from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Merchandise will be for sale along with raffle tickets for a Stuyvesant Plaza gift basket filled with dog-themed items.