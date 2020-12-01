Discover Saratoga, Embassy Suites kick off annual Mitten Tree Program

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Discover Saratoga is launching the annual Mitten Tree Program. Due to the pandemic, this year the Mitten Tree will be located inside the lobby of the Embassy Suites at on Congress Street in Saratoga Springs.

Instead of ornaments or lights, the tree is decorated with new or handmade warm winter items such as hats, socks, scarves, gloves, and of course, mittens.

From December 1 through December 31, members of the local community are invited to contribute warm winter wear to the Mitten Tree. All donations will benefit CAPTAIN Community Human Services, Franklin Community Center, and Shelters of Saratoga.

“The Discover Saratoga team continues to be humbled every year by the outpouring of support for the Mitten Tree Program,” said Darryl Leggieri, president of Discover Saratoga. “All of the donated items go to those who need it right here in our community. Our heartfelt thanks go out to all of those that donate and support this meaningful program.”

As a thank you for your donation, you will receive a coupon for 20% off an entrée at the Diamond Club Restaurant inside the Embassy Suites. For more information visit, Discover Saratoga.