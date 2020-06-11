Skaneateles: Eastern gateway to the Finger Lakes

Skaneateles Lake is often called the eastern gateway to the Finger Lakes Region. The lake is 16 miles long and one of the cleanest lakes in the world.

Skaneateles is a beautiful place that swells with tourists in the summer, who come to relax, swim, shop at the one-of-a-kind boutiques, visit art galleries, and grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants.

A great way to learn about the history of Skaneateles is to set sail on the Judge Ben Wiles. On this cruise, you can see the lakeside mansions from the crystal clear water.