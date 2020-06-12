Revel in history at Saratoga National Historical Park

The Saratoga National Historic Park is two-and-a-half hours east of Syracuse, nestled in the heart of Saratoga County on Route 32.

Though the visitor center is closed right now, the park is set to open back up soon. The trails are open for hiking, but the nine-mile tour road is still closed to cars. Bikes and hiking are allowed on the road, as long as you practice social distancing.

There is a great view out over the battlegrounds by the visitor center and the perfect spot for a picnic.

There is a great view out over the battleground from the visitor center, where in the autumn of 1777, American and British forces met on the field. The British army, under the command of General John Burgoyne, was defeated by a combined multi-national alliance.

The trails are open from sunrise to sunset and be aware there are ticks.

Other sites to see, just down the road is the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Its park-like setting offers an inviting invitation to visit the final resting place for so many of our veterans.