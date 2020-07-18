RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is open for the 2020 season, but with concerns over the coronavirus, there won’t be any air shows. With crowds ranging from 350 to 800 people for a show, Stewart Sommerville, the air show, and event manager said they were not comfortable with the safety of such large crowds.

Vintage aircraft like this 1911 French built Bleriot are on display at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome.

The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. There are four hangars full of airplanes dating back to the beginning of manned flights, through the first World War and up to World War II.

If you are looking for an adventure with a loved one, book a ride in a vintage biplane. The Aerodrome book flights a week out, and you do need a minimum of two passengers. You can choose a 15-minute flight or the Hudson River Lighthouse Tour.

July 31 is the Gala in the Clouds, an online event, starting at 6 p.m. with behind the scene videos and entertainment. For more information on the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome check out their website.